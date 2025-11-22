Mercyhurst visits No. 12 Iowa State after Crooks’ 22-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State hosts Mercyhurst after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 87-60 win over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa State is second in college basketball with 24.3 assists per game led by Jada Williams averaging 6.5.

Mercyhurst went 9-18 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Lakers averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.