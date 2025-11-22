Mercyhurst visits Marshall following Hollenbeck’s 23-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Mercyhurst…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Mercyhurst after Caleb Hollenbeck scored 23 points in Marshall’s 98-70 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-0 at home. Marshall is eighth in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game. Jalen Speer leads the Thundering Herd averaging 7.0.

The Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Mercyhurst is the leader in the NEC allowing only 64.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Marshall makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Mercyhurst has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Thundering Herd. Matt Van Komen is averaging 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 82.4%.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.