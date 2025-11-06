Mercyhurst visits Dayton following Lear’s 22-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Dayton Flyers (0-1) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Mercyhurst after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Dayton Flyers (0-1)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Mercyhurst after Nayo Lear scored 22 points in Dayton’s 87-76 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

Dayton went 12-5 at home last season while going 18-13 overall. The Flyers shot 41.2% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Mercyhurst went 9-18 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Lakers averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

