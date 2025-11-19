Live Radio
Mercyhurst takes on Youngstown State, seeks to halt 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Youngstown State Penguins (3-1) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-3)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Lakers play Youngstown State.

Mercyhurst finished 9-18 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Lakers gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Youngstown State finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Penguins allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shot 40.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

