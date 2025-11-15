Live Radio
Mercyhurst knocks off Morgan State 86-72

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 6:32 PM

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Morgan State 86-72 on Saturday.

Blunt also had five assists for the Lakers (3-2). Jake Lemelman shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Mykolas Ivanauskas went 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Rob Lawson led the way for the Bears (1-3) with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Walter Peggs Jr. added 15 points for Morgan State. Christian Meeks also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

