Mercyhurst faces Canisius on 5-game slide

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-7)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst aims to break its five-game slide with a win over Canisius.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-2 at home. Canisius allows 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 25.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 0-3 on the road. Mercyhurst has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Canisius’ average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irene Rey Pineda averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Shariah Gailes is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.8 points.

Lena Walz is averaging 12.6 points for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 11.0 points.

