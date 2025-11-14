Mercyhurst and Morgan State square off in non-conference showdown

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-2) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Morgan…

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-2)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Morgan State in a non-conference matchup.

Mercyhurst finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Morgan State went 2-13 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Bears gave up 80.8 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.