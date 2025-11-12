Mercer visits Wake Forest after O’Dell’s 20-point game

Mercer Bears (2-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits…

Mercer Bears (2-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Wake Forest after Micah O’Dell scored 20 points in Mercer’s 61-56 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Wake Forest went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 9-20 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Mercer went 8-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 52.5 points per game last season, 23.1 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.