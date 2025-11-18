Mercer visits Jackson State after Diarra Berthe’s 21-point showing

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-2) Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Jackson…

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (0-2)

Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Jackson State after Nahawa Diarra Berthe scored 21 points in Mercer’s 66-61 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Jackson State finished 16-15 overall with a 7-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Tigers averaged 9.9 assists per game on 19.9 made field goals last season.

Mercer finished 3-11 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Bears averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

