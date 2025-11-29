Mercer visits Elon following Williams’ 21-point outing

Mercer Bears (4-2) at Elon Phoenix (4-2) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under…

Mercer Bears (4-2) at Elon Phoenix (4-2)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Elon after Zaire Williams scored 21 points in Mercer’s 75-67 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Phoenix have gone 2-0 at home. Elon has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 1-2 in road games. Mercer averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Elon averages 89.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 78.3 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 54.2% and averaging 22.7 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.7 points.

Baraka Okojie is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Bears. Quinton Perkins II is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

