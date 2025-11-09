Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mercer hosts Lipscomb in…

Mercer hosts Lipscomb in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:44 AM

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup.

Mercer went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb finished 25-10 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up