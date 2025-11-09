Mercer hosts Lipscomb in non-conference matchup

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1) Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is…

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup.

Mercer went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb finished 25-10 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.