Mercer hosts Lipscomb in non-conference matchup

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1)
Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 160.5
BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup.
Mercer went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.
Lipscomb finished 25-10 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
