Mercer hosts Gardner-Webb following Walker’s 23-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2) at Mercer Bears (1-1)

Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Mercer after Nyla Walker scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 91-68 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

Mercer went 5-10 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Bears averaged 52.5 points per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 25.3% from behind the arc last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 11-18 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

