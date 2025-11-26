Live Radio
Mercer earns 75-67 win against Appalachian State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 8:31 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 21 points helped Mercer defeat Appalachian State 75-67 on Wednesday.

Williams also added five rebounds for the Bears (4-2). Baraka Okojie scored 16 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor. Armani Mighty had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Mountaineers (4-4) were led by Kasen Jennings, who recorded 16 points. Alonzo Dodd added 11 points and six rebounds and Luke Wilson recorded 10 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

