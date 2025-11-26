Mercer earns 75-67 win against Appalachian State

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 21 points helped Mercer defeat Appalachian State 75-67 on Wednesday. Williams also added five…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 21 points helped Mercer defeat Appalachian State 75-67 on Wednesday.

Williams also added five rebounds for the Bears (4-2). Baraka Okojie scored 16 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor. Armani Mighty had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Mountaineers (4-4) were led by Kasen Jennings, who recorded 16 points. Alonzo Dodd added 11 points and six rebounds and Luke Wilson recorded 10 points and three blocks.

