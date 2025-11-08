Mercer and Lipscomb meet for non-conference matchup

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1) Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Mercer for…

Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Mercer Bears (1-1)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Mercer for a non-conference matchup.

Mercer went 14-19 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears shot 43.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb went 17-4 in ASUN play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

