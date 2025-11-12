Menard scores 16 points as Marist downs Vassar 93-61

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard had 16 points and five assists in Marist’s 93-61 win against Vassar on Wednesday…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard had 16 points and five assists in Marist’s 93-61 win against Vassar on Wednesday night.

Rhyjon Blackwell scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists for the Red Foxes (2-1). Elijah Lewis had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

Avery Lee led the way for the Brewers with 20 points. Vassar also got 14 points from Sebastian Medina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.