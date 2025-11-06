Memphis visits Little Rock following Holman’s 24-point game

Memphis Tigers (0-1) at Little Rock Trojans (1-0) Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts…

Memphis Tigers (0-1) at Little Rock Trojans (1-0)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Memphis after Jordan Holman scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 99-41 win over the Central Baptist Mustangs.

Little Rock finished 14-16 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Trojans averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 9 from deep.

Memphis went 1-13 on the road and 7-23 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 7.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.