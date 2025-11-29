Memphis Tigers take on the St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (6-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (4-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

St. John’s Red Storm (6-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (4-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis squares off against St. John’s at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Tigers are 4-4 in non-conference play. Memphis is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Storm have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. St. John’s has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Memphis averages 64.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 59.0 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 69.6 points per game, 1.2 more than the 68.4 Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chae Harris is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5%.

Janeya Grant is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 6.3 points. Brooke Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

