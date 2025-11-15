Memphis hosts UNLV after Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 26-point game

UNLV Rebels (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Memphis after Dra…

UNLV Rebels (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Memphis after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points in UNLV’s 102-93 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Memphis finished 29-6 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

UNLV finished 18-15 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Rebels averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.