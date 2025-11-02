Memphis hosts UAPB to tip off season

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis starts the season at…

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis starts the season at home against UAPB.

Memphis finished 7-23 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Tigers shot 39.8% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

UAPB finished 0-16 on the road and 3-25 overall last season. The Golden Lions averaged 53.5 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

