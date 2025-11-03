Memphis hosts UAPB to tip off season

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts UAPB for the…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts UAPB for the season opener.

Memphis finished 7-23 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

UAPB went 3-25 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

