Memphis and San Francisco to meet for out-of-conference game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

San Francisco Dons at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on San Francisco in non-conference action.

Memphis finished 29-6 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

San Francisco went 5-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Dons gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

