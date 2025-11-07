Memphis and San Francisco to meet for out-of-conference game

San Francisco Dons at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on San Francisco in…

San Francisco Dons at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on San Francisco in non-conference action.

Memphis finished 29-6 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

San Francisco went 5-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Dons gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

