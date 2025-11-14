Melaschenko leads Merrimack against Northeastern after 21-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at Merrimack Warriors (1-2) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Northeastern after…

Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at Merrimack Warriors (1-2)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Northeastern after Lydia Melaschenko scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 82-69 loss to the High Point Panthers.

Merrimack finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Warriors averaged 8.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 18.3 turnovers per game last season.

Northeastern finished 1-14 on the road and 3-25 overall last season. The Huskies shot 36.0% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.

