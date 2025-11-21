Mekhi Conner, Anquan Hill guide Sacred Heart to 79-66 victory over Holy Cross

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mekhi Conner scored 18 points off the bench and Anquan Hill posted a double-double to lead…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mekhi Conner scored 18 points off the bench and Anquan Hill posted a double-double to lead Sacred Heart past Holy Cross 79-66 on Friday night.

Conner added six assists for the Pioneers (2-3). Hill totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaden Slaughter scored 13 on 6-for-10 shooting.

Tyler Boston led the way for the Crusaders (1-5) with 22 points and five assists. Joe Nugent added 12 points and six rebounds. Will Aljancic also scored 12.

Sacred Heart took the lead with 11:29 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hill led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 43-32 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

