Meechie Johnson scores career-high 33 to rally South Carolina past Southern Miss 83-79 in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 14 of his career-high 33 points in the final 3:39 of regulation and…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 14 of his career-high 33 points in the final 3:39 of regulation and South Carolina rallied to beat Southern Mississippi 83-79 in overtime on Sunday night.

Israel Hart hit a jumper to give Southern Miss its largest lead at 65-54 with 3:50 left in regulation before Johnson took over. He hit four 3-pointers in a row and then made two free throws with 5 seconds left to tie it at 70. Johnson accounted for all but two of the Gamecocks’ final 16 points in forcing OT.

Johnson didn’t score in the extra 5-minute period until making the first of two foul shots with 1:10 remaining for a 76-75 lead. Myles Stute followed with a 3-pointer for a two-possession lead with 32 seconds left. Johnson made two free throws 11 seconds later and the Gamecocks (2-0) held on. Johnson made 9 of 19 shots, including 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, and 8 of 11 free throws.

Freshman Eli Ellis had 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench for South Carolina and Mike Sharavjamts scored 17.

Isaac Taveras led the Golden Eagles (1-2) with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Tylik Weeks had 20 and seven boards, while Hart added 17 points with four rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Southern Miss fell behind 29-13 before ending the half on a 7-0 run to cut it to 38-34.

The Golden Eagles grabbed their first lead at 41-38 on a Taveras 3-pointer with 17:37 left in regulation.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.