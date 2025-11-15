Meadow leads Boise State against Montana State after 21-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Boise State Broncos (2-1) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5;…

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Boise State Broncos (2-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Montana State after Andrew Meadow scored 21 points in Boise State’s 85-65 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Boise State finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Montana State finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Bobcats gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

