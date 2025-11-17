Live Radio
Meabon leads Colgate against Cornell after 35-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:46 AM

Colgate Raiders (3-0) at Cornell Big Red (2-2)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Cornell after Ella Meabon scored 35 points in Colgate’s 89-79 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Cornell finished 7-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 at home. The Big Red gave up 59.9 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls last season.

Colgate finished 13-6 in Patriot play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 68.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

