Meabon leads Colgate against Cornell after 35-point game

Colgate Raiders (3-0) at Cornell Big Red (2-2) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Cornell…

Colgate Raiders (3-0) at Cornell Big Red (2-2)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Cornell after Ella Meabon scored 35 points in Colgate’s 89-79 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Cornell finished 7-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 at home. The Big Red gave up 59.9 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls last season.

Colgate finished 13-6 in Patriot play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 68.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.