McNeese visits Tarleton State after Adams’ 21-point performance

McNeese Cowgirls (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (2-2) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts McNeese…

McNeese Cowgirls (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (2-2)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts McNeese after Gia Adams scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 79-64 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Tarleton State went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Texans averaged 63.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

McNeese finished 10-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Cowgirls allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 38.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

