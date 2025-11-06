McNeese visits Santa Clara after Johnson’s 30-point game

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on…

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on Santa Clara after Larry Johnson’s 30-point game in McNeese’s 127-65 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Santa Clara went 12-5 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Broncos gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

McNeese finished 10-2 on the road and 28-7 overall a season ago. The Cowboys averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.