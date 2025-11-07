Live Radio
McNeese visits Santa Clara after Johnson’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese take on Santa Clara after Larry Johnson scored 30 points in McNeese’s 127-65 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

Santa Clara finished 12-5 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Broncos averaged 17.3 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

McNeese went 28-7 overall with a 10-2 record on the road last season. The Cowboys shot 47.7% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

