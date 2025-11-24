McNeese takes on Murray State

Murray State Racers (4-2) vs. McNeese Cowboys (4-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

Murray State Racers (4-2) vs. McNeese Cowboys (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and McNeese square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Cowboys are 4-1 in non-conference play. McNeese is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Jacolb Cole leads the Cowboys with 6.2 boards.

The Racers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Murray State scores 93.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

McNeese averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 24.8 more points per game (93.2) than McNeese gives up to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is shooting 73.6% and averaging 22.6 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Javon Jackson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Racers. Fredrick King is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

