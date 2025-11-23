McNeese takes on George Washington in George Town, Cayman Islands

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries…

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will square off against George Washington at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

McNeese went 28-7 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cowboys averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Revolutionaries have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. George Washington is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.