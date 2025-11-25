McNeese plays Belmont

Belmont Bruins (3-3) vs. McNeese Cowgirls (3-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and McNeese meet at…

Belmont Bruins (3-3) vs. McNeese Cowgirls (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and McNeese meet at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cowgirls are 3-2 in non-conference play. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

McNeese’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 16.3 more points per game (69.3) than McNeese gives up to opponents (53.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton is scoring 13.0 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cowgirls. Tyreona Sibley is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.0%.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 14 points and 2.2 steals for the Bruins. Hilary Fuller is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

