McNeese hosts Louisiana following Johnson’s 25-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) at McNeese Cowboys (2-1)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Louisiana after Larry Johnson scored 25 points in McNeese’s 132-50 victory over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

McNeese finished 28-7 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cowboys gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Louisiana finished 12-21 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

