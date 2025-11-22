McNeese Cowboys and the George Washington Revolutionaries meet

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will…

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will play George Washington at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

McNeese finished 28-7 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cowboys averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

The Revolutionaries have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 2.0.

