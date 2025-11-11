McNair leads Boston University against Brown after 20-point game

Brown Bears (0-2) at Boston University Terriers (1-1) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Brown after…

Brown Bears (0-2) at Boston University Terriers (1-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Brown after Michael McNair scored 20 points in Boston University’s 76-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Boston University finished 16-16 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Terriers shot 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Brown went 14-13 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 5.9 steals, 5.3 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.