McNair leads Boston University against Brown after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:53 AM

Brown Bears (0-2) at Boston University Terriers (1-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Brown after Michael McNair scored 20 points in Boston University’s 76-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Boston University finished 16-16 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Terriers shot 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Brown went 14-13 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 5.9 steals, 5.3 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

