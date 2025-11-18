McMahon and Iwuala have double-doubles, Ole Miss women beat Memphis 73-64 in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Christeen Iwuala added 15 points and 14 rebounds…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Christeen Iwuala added 15 points and 14 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi rallied from a 13-point deficit and beat Memphis 73-64 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Sira Thienou also scored 19 points for Ole Miss (4-0), six in a 10-1 run that made it 73-63 with 25 seconds left.

Chae Harris led Memphis (2-3) with 24 points and Daejah Richmond added a career-high 22.

Harris hit a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the third quarter to spark a 12-2 run that gave Memphis a 41-30 lead. Harris capped the spurt with a jumper, a rebound on the other end and fast-break 3 a little more than four minutes into the second half. The Rebels scored the next five points before Harris made another 3 and Tamya Smith’s layup pushed the lead back into double figures with 1:34 left in the third.

Thienou made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter and spark a 13-2 run that tied it at 54-all when Cotie McMahon made a falling layup with 2:54 to play.

Richmond hit two free throws with 1:25 left in the third quarter that gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 48-35, but they were outscored 38-16 the rest of the way.

Memphis has not beaten a team ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since a 62-57 win over then-No. 20 South Florida on Feb. 5, 2017.

Memphis: The Tigers plays the third of four consecutive home games Saturday against East Tennessee State.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Longwood on Monday.

