McKayle leads UMass against UMass Lowell after 22-point game

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-1) at UMass Minutewomen (3-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays UMass Lowell after Yahmani McKayle scored 22 points in UMass’ 68-55 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

UMass went 17-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutewomen averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

UMass Lowell finished 1-15 in America East action and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 62.3 points per game and shot 41.4% from the field last season.

