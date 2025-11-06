McGurk leads Drexel against Marist after 33-point showing

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Marist…

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Marist after Laine McGurk’s 33-point showing in Drexel’s 68-60 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Marist finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Red Foxes gave up 59.0 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Drexel finished 4-9 on the road and 17-13 overall last season. The Dragons averaged 59.4 points per game last season, 8.0 on free throws and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

