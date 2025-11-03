McGuinn scores 19, Stonehill defeats Thomas (ME) 100-48

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Pearse McGuinn scored 19 points as Stonehill beat Thomas (Maine) 100-48 on Monday in a…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Pearse McGuinn scored 19 points as Stonehill beat Thomas (Maine) 100-48 on Monday in a season opener.

McGuinn added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks. Will Batchelder scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 5 from the field. Hermann Koffi shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Brady Adams led the way for the Terriers with 12 points. Thomas also got 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals from TJ Blackmon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

