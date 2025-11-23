Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McGill leads Florida against…

McGill leads Florida against Florida Atlantic after 27-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 4:45 AM

Florida Gators (5-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on Florida Atlantic after Liv McGill scored 27 points in Florida’s 89-67 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida Atlantic finished 7-8 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Owls averaged 12.3 assists per game on 21.3 made field goals last season.

The Gators are 0-1 in road games. Florida has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up