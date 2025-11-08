McGhee scores 30 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Southern Utah 95-72

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Marvin McGhee scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UT Rio Grande Valley beat…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Marvin McGhee scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Southern Utah 95-72 on Saturday.

Filip Brankovic added 11 points while going 5 of 10 from the field and had seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (1-1). Dane Christensen also scored 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Thunderbirds (0-2) were led in scoring by Jaiden Feroah, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks. Southern Utah also got nine points from Dylan Jones. Elijah Duval also put up nine points, four assists and two steals.

