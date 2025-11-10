McGhee leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Boise State after 30-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Boise State Broncos (1-1) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Boise State Broncos (1-1)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Boise State after Marvin McGhee III scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 95-72 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Boise State finished 26-11 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Broncos averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 16-15 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 14.1 on fast breaks.

