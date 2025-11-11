McGhee leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Boise State after 30-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Boise State Broncos (1-1) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Boise State Broncos (1-1)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -16.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley visit Boise State after Marvin McGhee III scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 95-72 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Boise State finished 13-2 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 66.9 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 16-15 overall with a 2-11 record on the road last season. The Vaqueros averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.