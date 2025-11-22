McDaniel leads JMU against Virginia Tech after 20-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) at James Madison Dukes (3-3) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Virginia…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) at James Madison Dukes (3-3)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Virginia Tech after Peyton McDaniel scored 20 points in JMU’s 95-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Dukes have gone 3-2 in home games. JMU is fourth in the Sun Belt with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by McDaniel averaging 5.8.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC giving up 52.0 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

JMU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.2 points.

Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.