McCullum has 18, East Tennessee State beats Converse 102-50

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan McCullum scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat Converse 102-50 on Tuesday.

McCullum shot 8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers. Milton Matthews scored 14 points and added four steals. Brian Taylor II finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Camden Edmonds led the way for the Valkyries with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

