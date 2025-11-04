Live Radio
McCullum has 18, East Tennessee State beats Converse 102-50

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:23 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan McCullum scored 18 points as East Tennessee State beat Converse 102-50 on Tuesday.

McCullum shot 8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers. Milton Matthews scored 14 points and added four steals. Brian Taylor II finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Camden Edmonds led the way for the Valkyries with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

