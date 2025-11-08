McCubbin’s 19, Brookshire’s 16 lead Austin Peay 74-54 past Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Tate McCubbin scored 19 points and Anton Brookshire added 16 points in Austin Peay’s 74-54…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Tate McCubbin scored 19 points and Anton Brookshire added 16 points in Austin Peay’s 74-54 win against Air Force on Saturday.

McCubbin added five assists and four steals for the Governors (2-0). Brookshire was 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Zyree Collins finished with 14 points, eight of which came at the free-throw line.

Ethan Greenberg led the way for the Falcons (0-2) with 21 points. Wesley Celichowski added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Eli Robinson also put up nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Austin Peay took the lead with 11:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. McCubbin led with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 33-22 at the break.

Austin Peay pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Air Force by nine points in the second half, as Brookshire led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

