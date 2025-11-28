McCreary leads UT Arlington against SFA after 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-2) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-2)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces SFA after Marcell McCreary scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 74-73 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Mavericks have gone 3-0 at home. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 38.6 rebounds. Raysean Seamster leads the Mavericks with 7.1 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 2-1 in road games. SFA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 18.4 more points per game (81.8) than UT Arlington allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. McCreary is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1%.

Keon Thompson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.