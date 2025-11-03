McComb’s 19 lead Norfolk State past Washington Adventist 98-76

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat Washington Adventist 98-76 on Monday. McComb…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat Washington Adventist 98-76 on Monday.

McComb also had five rebounds for the Spartans. Mykel Jenkins scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor and added six rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chase Cooke led the way for Washington Adventist with 15 points. Derrick Jones Jr. added 12 points, and Julian King had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

