McCarthy scores 18, Army beats SUNY-Maritime 73-49

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy’s 18 points helped Army defeat SUNY-Maritime 73-49 on Monday. McCarthy also added three…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy’s 18 points helped Army defeat SUNY-Maritime 73-49 on Monday.

McCarthy also added three steals for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to total 17 points. Jacen Holloway shot 5 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jake Devaney finished with 18 points and two blocks for the Privateers. Tyler Anderson added seven points for SUNY-Maritime. Evan Block put up five points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.