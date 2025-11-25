McBride scores 24 as James Madison takes down Omaha 88-77

MIAMI (AP) — Justin McBride had 24 points in James Madison’s 88-77 victory over Omaha on Tuesday at the FIU…

MIAMI (AP) — Justin McBride had 24 points in James Madison’s 88-77 victory over Omaha on Tuesday at the FIU MTE.

McBride also contributed five rebounds for the Dukes (5-3). Preston Fowler scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Cliff Davis had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks (2-5) were led in scoring by Lance Waddles, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Khamani Cooper added 16 points and two steals for Omaha. Christian Richardson had 11 points, two steals and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

